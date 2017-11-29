Marvel shares first trailer for "Avengers: Infinity War"

Marvel has finally dropped the first trailer for "Avengers: Infinity War," which brings together the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy and other Marvel superheroes, like Black Panther and Spider-Man.

Different voiceovers interchange as the trailers open, saying, "There was an idea to bring together a group of remarkable people to see if we could become something more, so when they needed us we could fight the battle that they never could."

The superheroes are teaming up to face off against Thanos, played by Josh Brolin, who fans first caught a glimpse of in the post-credits scene of "Avengers" in 2012. The new trailer shows that Thanos has now arrived on earth, unleashing chaos.

Though Marvel showed an "Infinity War" teaser at Disney's D23 Expo and at San Diego Comic-Con, this is the first widely available first look at the movie.

The star-studded cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Tom Holland, Elizabeth Olsen, Chris Pratt, Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana, Jeremy Renner, Chris Evans and more.

"Avengers: Infinity War" will land in theaters on May 4, 2018. An unnamed sequel is in the works for release in 2019.