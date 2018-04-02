After turmoil, MLK's children give first joint interview in over a decade

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Wednesday marks 50 years since the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. in Memphis, Tennessee. In an interview you'll only see on CBS News, Michelle Miller speaks with King's three living children -- Dexter, Martin Luther King III and Bernice -- for their first joint interview in more than a decade.

The interview came at a pivotal moment for the siblings as they have been in turmoil over the family business, King Inc., along with what has become part of the civil rights legacy of their father. Bernice, however, says she doesn't "recall that there was a time" when her siblings got to a place where they "never spoke to each other." She described their bond as being "very close."

According to Miller, the siblings say they wanted to have a mediation because of former President Jimmy Carter, who took it upon himself to help coordinate their interview. Mr. Carter suggested that they should get out of the family business. And that's exactly what they plan to do. In the upcoming years, the siblings say they plan to remove themselves from running all things surrounding their father's legacy.

During their conversation, Dexter told Miller he feels he has "PTSD" from the way he learned about his father's death, which occurred while watching television with his brother.

"Even to this day, when I see a breaking news flash I have PTSD," he said. "You see your father being shot on television, and that's very, very traumatic."

"All of us, to an extent, have not fully had the chance to grieve. I modeled my mom," Dexter continued. "Our mom was so stoic, and she held everything together for all of us to be strong. But as a child, when you emulate that, in a real sense you're holding in your emotions. I'm still working on it."

Martin recalled the day he learned of his father's passing in a different way. He told Miller he remembered his mother saying, "Your dad has gone home to live with God."

"I think publicly, you have to be allowed to work through and navigate through your challenges," he said.

For Bernice, King's death was "almost a life-long process."

"I was angry with God 'cause I felt he could have stopped it. I was angry at my father, you know, for leaving me," she said. "I was angry at white people because I felt like they were responsible. I didn't know at the time whether I was angry at my mother and me. Eventually, I realized I had anger at everybody."

"Did you have to lose your father for the nation and the world to appreciate him the way they do today?" Miller interjected.

"If I had to do it all over again, would I want my dad here? I would say, 'No.' Our world is in a better place because our father gave his life," Bernice responded. "You know, where would our world be?"

The siblings told Miller they are holding several commemorations to mark the anniversary of their father's death.