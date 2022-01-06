Human remains found in area of Marshall Fire

The Boulder Country Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that the partial remains of an adult were found in the area of last week's Marshall Fire. At least one person is still missing, CBS Denver reports.

"The Boulder County Coroner's Office will be responsible for identifying the remains found and determining the cause and manner of death," the sheriff's office wrote in a news release, according to CBS Denver.

The sheriff's office did not identify the victim or release any other information.

Meanwhile, authorities said there is an ongoing investigation on South 76th Street in Superior. Family members of Nadine Turnbull, who is still missing, told CBS Denver her home was on that street.

The Marshall Fire, which started last week, destroyed nearly 1,000 structures, many of which were homes. The fire's 6,026-acre perimeter has since been contained. However, crews warned Monday that there are still areas of significant heat that could flare back up.

Last week, video published on YouTube appeared to show the start of the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

On Saturday, President Joe Biden approved Colorado Governor Jared Polis' major disaster declaration to support recovery efforts in affected areas. The Federal Emergency Management Agency on Monday also activated its Disaster Unemployment Assistance program to those who became unemployed due to the fire.

Tori B. Powell contributed reporting.