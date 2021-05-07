How NASA's Mars rover landing almost went terribly wrong

Anderson Cooper goes inside the dramatic missions to Mars by the tiny helicopter Ingenuity and the rover Perseverance for a report airing Sunday on 60 Minutes containing extraordinary footage provided by NASA. He reports that NASA's dramatic landing on the Red Planet in February wasn't as smooth as it may have seemed to people watching at home.

Al Chen, leader of the NASA landing team, tells Cooper that when Perseverance and Ingenuity were falling towards the ground, the team on earth received a signal saying the thrusters needed to slow the spacecraft down might not be working properly. But there was nothing they could do because there was an 11-minute radio delay between Earth and Mars and the spacecraft was programmed to land itself.

Chen shows Cooper footage of the landing and describes what is happening.

"We're still going about 350 miles an hour…," he says after the spacecraft's parachute has opened. "We're heading straight down at-- at near-racecar speeds."

Cooper's report reveals the planning and technology that went into the landing of Perseverance and the flying of the tiny helicopter Ingenuity in Mars' thin atmosphere.

60 Minutes has covered NASA's Mars missions since 2008; Cooper's segment, airing Sunday at 7 p.m. ET/PT, is the fourth report on the space exploration program.