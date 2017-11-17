NFL star Marquise Goodwin and wife open up about losing their baby boy

NFL star Marquise Goodwin and his wife are opening up about the tragic death of their baby boy, and his difficult decision to take the field just hours later. The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver scored an 83-yard touchdown Sunday. He blew a kiss to the sky as he crossed into the end zone, and dropped to his knees.

It wasn't until after the game that Goodwin and his wife, Morgan, revealed on social media their son had died, due to pregnancy complications.

After the death of their son, it was Morgan who encouraged her husband Marquise to play Sunday. Marquise credits his wife, his faith and his son for helping carry him into the end zone, reports CBS News correspondent Dana Jacobson.

"Imagine having something that you want more than anything in the world and you get it and it's just stripped away from you," Marquise said.



Marquise and his wife don't have to imagine. Their baby boy was delivered stillborn Sunday morning after Morgan went into premature labor at 19 weeks.

"I would give my life up if I could have a boy. That's the one thing I wanted more than anything in the world and now I don't have that opportunity right now," Marquise said.



Despite his grief, hours later, Marquise was playing in the 49ers game against the Giants – at Morgan's insistence.



"It was actually Morgan's idea that I go play in the game. For me, my intentions were to be with her the whole time," Marquise said.

"We had our baby boy, we spent time with him. I'm explaining to him I want you to play in this game because I want your son to see you play," Morgan said.

Marquise didn't just play, he caught the pass for an 83-yard touchdown. It would lead San Francisco to its first win of the season.



"As I'm running, I just blow a kiss to God and to my baby and I dropped down on my knees and I give God his glory. Cause I'm thankful, I still am thankful for the opportunity just to be alive for my life," Marquise said. "Even after all I've been through."



"I was in the hospital, on the bed watching and I bust out crying and I immediately said, that was for you baby," Morgan said.



Only two 49ers teammates knew the pain Marquise was playing with. It wasn't until their social media posts after the game that the world was let in.

"We got some really supportive responses. Especially a lot of women who have been through the same exact thing and not even once but twice sometimes and three times," Morgan said.



"A lot of people that I've never been in contact with have sent messages have sent gifts and flowers and also told us that you know we're inspiring them because they're going through something. Without all of the love that everybody showed I don't know if we would be as good as we are right now," Marquise said.



The two college sweethearts met at the University of Texas at Austin where they were both track stars.

"I knew when I met Morgan that she was the perfect girl because she was in college, she was an athlete and we had the same morals and beliefs and I knew that she would be a great mom," Marquise said.



They'll celebrate their second wedding anniversary in February. They credit their bond and their faith for carrying them through this difficult time.



"With faith you can do anything and with love you can do even more. Love conquers all," Marquise said.

"I'm sure you wanted to share football with a son. Do you think that your son will always be a part of football while you're out there?" Jacobson asked.

"It will now. My son will now will always be a part of football because of the experience I experienced on Sunday. I'll try to take that same enthusiasm and passion I played with each game from now on," Marquise said.



Marquise's Instagram bio reads: "The reward lasts longer than the pain."

Asked what that means to him after the death of his son, he said, it means despite this pain, he has faith that God has something bigger and better in store.

