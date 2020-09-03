Mark Zuckerberg on how Facebook will combat election interference

The potential for unrest around the November election is a concern for Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. In an exclusive interview with "CBS This Morning" co-anchor Gayle King, Zuckerberg warns of what could happen if a candidate declares victory prematurely.

"We're going to take this seriously and make sure that people aren't declaring victory and saying that any kind of ongoing counting of votes is evidence of a rigged election or anything like that," he said. "I think that that would be dangerous."

Zuckerberg added, "I think it would be kind of delegitimizing of the election. And I think it could risk increasing, you know, people getting into the streets and civil unrest after the election, which I think would be very problematic."

Back in 2016, Russian operatives were accused of using Facebook to meddle in the presidential election. Since then, the social media giant has implemented multiple changes in an effort to stem the spread of misinformation.

Furthermore, Facebook announced in a report released Tuesday that it removed 13 accounts and two pages linked to Russia's Internet Research Agency for violating its policy against foreign interference. The investigation was launched after the FBI provided the company with a tip about the network's "off-platform activity," according to the report.

