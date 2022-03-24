Mark Meadows' wife appears to use invalid address on 2 North Carolina voter registration forms

Debra Meadows, the wife of former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, signed two voter registration forms in 2020 that used an invalid address in Scaly Mountain, North Carolina, where the New Yorker reported that neither she nor her husband have ever resided. The forms with the North Carolina address were provided by North Carolina's State Board of Elections.

The two forms, a voter registration application form and a "one stop" early voting application form completed in September 2020, list the same North Carolina address that is being investigated by North Carolina's State Bureau of Investigations. North Carolina's State Board of Elections is also assisting with the investigation.

Both were signed by Debra Meadows, and the forms display notices warning that "fraudulently or falsely completing this form is a class 1 felony."

Both show a registration date of September 19, 2020, one day before the Meadows listed a move-in date into the Macon County address in question, which is, according to the New Yorker, a "fourteen-by-sixty-two-foot mobile home" with a rusting roof. North Carolina law requires voters to have resided at their listed address at least 30 days prior to an election. The forms were first reported by the Washington Post.

Another form, an absentee ballot request for Mark Meadows to cast a North Carolina vote from an Alexandria, Virginia, address, also uses the same North Carolina address. This request was filled out by Debra Meadows but signed by Mark Meadows, according to the state board of elections.

Debra Meadows returned her husband's absentee ballot and voted early in person on October 26, 2020 in North Carolina, even though the only home the Meadows owned or resided in at the time appeared to be in Virginia.

The investigation into potential voter fraud began after the New Yorker first reported that Meadows had registered to vote in 2020 with the address of the mobile home, which he reportedly neither lived in nor owned. Mark Meadows sold a North Carolina residence in March 2020 and had no residence in the state, according to the Washington Post.

In response to questions about Debra Meadow's forms, North Carolina's State Bureau of Investigations officials said they are "early into this ongoing investigation."

"As the investigation continues, information will be shared with the prosecutor, who will make a determination as to whether any additional persons could be subject to the investigation," said Anjanette Grube, the public information director for the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations.

Debra Meadows did not respond to an email sent to her address at the Right Women PAC, where she is an executive director.

Mark Meadows, a former North Carolina congressman and former President Trump's last chief of staff, supported baseless claims of widespread voter fraud during the 2020 elections. During the runup to the elections, he regularly expressed concern about the possibility of mail-in voting abuses.

In September 2020, he told CBS News "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan that the ballot is "sacred" and said "we need to make sure that what we do is protect the ballot process," and "make sure that we're not creating a situation that is rife with fraud."