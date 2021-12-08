Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows sues January 6 committee

Washington — Former President Donald Trump's White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, is suing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the members of the House January 6 Committee, court records indicated Wednesday.

The notice of the lawsuit comes on the heels of Meadows' refusal to appear for a scheduled deposition Wednesday before the committee Pelosi has tasked with investigating the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Meadows informed the committee that he would no longer cooperate with its investigation Tuesday, as the chairman of the committee threatened him with criminal contempt of Congress if he didn't appear for his deposition. Congressman Bennie Thompson, the chairman, told Meadows' lawyer in a letter dated Tuesday that a failure to appear would mean the committee is "left with no choice but to advance contempt proceedings and recommend that the body in which Mr. Meadows once served refer him for criminal prosecution."

The January 6 select committee has issued subpoenas to 45 individuals and groups it believes have knowledge about the events surrounding the attack on the U.S. Capitol, during which a mob of Trump's supporters attempted to stop Congress from affirming the tally of each state's electoral votes.

Meadows was in the earliest group of former White House aides and allies of the former president to receive a subpoena from the House panel, which has asked for documents and testimony.

In a September letter asking Meadows to turn over information, Thompson said Meadows has "critical information regarding elements" of the committee's investigation because he was with Trump on January 6 and communicated with him and others about events at the Capitol.

Documents filed with the committee, as well as records made public as part of separate probes by the House and Senate, also show Meadows communicated with top officials at the Justice Department about allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election and pushed for states to investigate fraud claims.

This is a developing story and will be updated.