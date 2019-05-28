Teenager sentenced for sneaking onto Mar-a-Lago while Trump was there

A teenager has been sentenced to a year of probation after he snuck through a tunnel onto President Trump's Mar-a-Lago property in Florida while Mr. Trump was there in November, according to court documents.

Mark Lindblom has pleaded guilty to entering a restricted building or grounds after he "knowingly and willfully entered MAL, through the Ocean Boulevard tunnel, and remained at MAL until discovered by agents of the USSS," according to court documents filed in U.S. District Court in South Florida. Court documents claim Lindblom was staying with family at a neighboring beachfront property the day after Thanksgiving when he committed the offense. According to the Palm Beach Post, Lindblom was on the property for 20 minutes before he was confronted.

Lindblom, the Palm Beach Post says, told a federal magistrate Tuesday he had no ill intentions when he tried to visit the club, saying he just wanted to see if he could do it. Lindblom was born in 2000, according to court records, making him either 17 or 18 at the time. A lawyer for Lindblom, Marcos Beaton Jr., called the incident a "youthful indiscretion."

"As a lawyer, it was difficult to watch this matter turn into a criminal matter," the lawyer said in a statement. "A great deal of work went into putting the entire episode into perspective. Indeed, today's result was the culmination of a great deal of work on the part of both the government and I to find an acceptable result. On behalf of Mr. Lindblom and his family, we are grateful for the court's ruling today and the government's recommendation. This was a youthful indiscretion that, because of the circumstances, amplified the nature of the consequences to Mr. Lindblom and, as we said in court today, amplified the risks, disruption and potential for catastrophe his decision caused. We consider this matter closed and have nothing but the highest respect for the job that the United States Secret Service does. Mr. Lindblom simply looks forward to moving on with his life."

News of Lindblom's case comes after a Chinese woman was charged for allegedly lying her way onto the president's property, a case that raised questions about security measures at what the president calls the "winter White House."

— CBS News' Stefan Becket and Arden Farhi contributed to this report.