Mark Lima is vice president and Washington bureau chief at CBS News. As the Washington bureau chief, Lima oversees the newsgathering and management of the Network's largest bureau that is also home to the "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell" and "Face The Nation with Margaret Brennan." He reports to Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations.

Lima joined CBS News in 2020 as West Coast bureau chief. During his time leading that bureau, CBS News covered major stories of national importance, including the California recall election of Governor Gavin Newsom, California's deadly wildfire seasons of 2021 and 2020, and the general election of 2020.

Prior to joining CBS News in 2020, Lima worked at Univision/Fusion, where since 2013 he served as vice president of news, overseeing news coverage and impact programming in English for Univision/Fusion. While there, he served as the executive producer of the Edward R. Murrow Award-winning weekly Facebook Watch program "Real America with Jorge Ramos," which pushed the boundary of multiplatform and digital storytelling and featured prominent political interviews ahead of the 2020 election, with candidates including Joe Biden, Democratic Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey, and Julian Castro. In 2016, Lima was an executive producer of Fusion's prescient Emmy-nominated documentary "The Naked Truth: Trumpland," an in-depth look at Trump voters across the country ahead of the election. He also coordinated Fusion/Univision's coverage of President Obama's visit to Cuba and daily coverage of the 2016 political conventions.

Before joining Univision/Fusion, Lima worked at ABC News for 15 years, most recently as a senior producer at "Nightline" where he participated in coordinating coverage of key special events, including "Nightline's" coverage of former President Barack Obama's 2008 inauguration and the network's 2012 election night coverage. He also produced affiliate coverage of the 2000 political conventions as well as election night coverage from the Bush campaign headquarters in Austin, Texas, and the subsequent recount from Tallahassee, Florida.

Lima served as ABC News' deputy bureau chief in Los Angeles from 2004 to 2008 and was the director of sports and special projects at ABC NewsOne, the network's affiliate newsgathering service.

Lima has been honored with the Peabody Award and multiple News Emmys. He is a graduate of Penn State University.

