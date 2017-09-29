For actor Mark Feuerstein, his new show "9JKL" is a "family affair"

Actor Mark Feuerstein is starring in a comedy "loosely" inspired by his own life called "9JKL." He plays Josh Roberts, a newly divorced actor who moves home to New York City. His apartment is next door to his meddlesome parents, his brother and sister-in-law, and their newborn baby.

CBS News

"There was a period of time I was shooting the show 'Royal Pains' here in New York. I have a wife and three kids in L.A. So to save money I lived in the apartment that my parents own next door to the one that I grew up in," Feuerstein said Friday on "CBS This Morning." "So every morning my father would come in in his tighty-whities, 'Mark, what do you want for breakfast? Do you want eggs? Do you want French toast?' And at night, after a 15 hour day of shooting, my mom would be waiting by the door like a gunslinger in a nightgown, 'Would you like to come in for a salad? Maybe a black and white cookie from Pick-a-Bagel?' Anyway, that was my day."

Feuerstein, who's also co-creator and an executive producer of the series, is collaborating with his wife, producer and writer Dana Klein. She's worked on shows including "Friends," "Fresh Off the Boat" and "Friends with Better Lives." Feuerstein joked that working with Klein was a "natural progression because I've worked for her in my household for the last 15 years, so we just brought it to the workplace."

"She's fantastic," Feuerstein said, adding, "She knows my family. Who knows this material better than my wife? And so I'm so lucky to get to work with her every day, and we spend so much time together. And we've only had a few moments of tension. We haven't killed each other yet, and our kids come to the tapings, and it's now a family affair both in the source material and in the creation of the show."

Watch the series premiere of "9JKL" Monday, Oct. 2 at 8:30/7:30c on CBS.

