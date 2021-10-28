Marine caught on video swiftly disarming robbery suspect is recognized for heroic act

James Kilcer, a Marine, was at a Chevron gas station in Yuma, Arizona last week when three people walked with hoods and covered faces – one pulled out a handgun. They were attempting to rob the store. When the gun was pointed at Kilcer, he didn't flinch. Security footage shows him immediately grab for the firearm.

With Kilcer's swift action, the suspects scampered. Two fled, but Kilcer disarmed the one holding a gun and detained him until police arrived.

Surveillance video of his heroic actions was shared by the Yuma County Sheriff's Office. When asked how he was able to take control of the situation, Kilcer said: "The Marine Corps taught me not to [mess] around."

The video went viral online, with thousands applauding Kilcer for stopping the armed robbery without hesitation. And this week, the Yuma County Sheriff's Office hosted a recognition ceremony for him. Sheriff Leon Wilmot presented Kilcer with his office's "highest award for citizens whose actions warrant recognition," the Citizen's Valor Award, citing his "extraordinary heroism and exceptional courage while voluntarily coming to the aid of another citizen during an incident involving criminal activity at extreme, life threatening, personal risk in an attempt to save or protect human life."

The suspect Kilcer detained was a juvenile and was booked into the Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center for one count of armed robbery and one count of aggravated assault. Two days later, officers arrested another juvenile involved in the case. No injuries reported from any of the victims. This case remains under investigation.