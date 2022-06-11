Marine killed in helicopter crash identified as son of former LA Dodger

Capt. John J. Sax, 33, of Placer, California, was among the aircrew of an MV-22 Osprey, belonging to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, that crashed in a desert area near Glamis, California, killing all five crew members.

One of the five Marines killed during routine training Wednesday afternoon in Imperial County, California, was the son of former Los Angeles Dodger Steve Sax.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 25: Steve Sax was a member of the 1981 Dodgers World Series team who was honored before a game agiains the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium on July 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. John McCoy / Getty Images

"It is with complete devastation that I announce that my precious son, Johnny was on of the five (5) US Marines that perished on Wednesday, June 8, in the Osprey Military crash near San Diego," Steve Sax said in a statement. "For those of you that knew Johnny, you saw his huge smile, bright light, his love for his family, the Marines, the joy of flying airplanes and defending our country! He was my hero and the best man I know, there was no better person to defend our country."

The former Dodger said his son wanted to be a pilot since he was young and would talk about the types of planes that were flying overhead while playing in the outfield in little league baseball.

"There was never any doubt from a young age that Johnny would be a pilot and his passion was to fly! I am so proud of the man he became and so proud to call him my son!" his statement read. "This loss will change my life forever and is a loss to not only the Marines but this world!"

The 33-year-old Marine Capt. was based in Camp Pendleton and had served the corp for five years and eight months. He was awarded with the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and a Letter of Appreciation, the statement noted.

