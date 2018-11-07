Marine Corps aviators grounded amid investigation into phallic flight pattern

Two Marine Corps aviators have been grounded while they're being investigated "for flying a pattern resembling an obscene image" over Southern California, according to a military spokesman.

The 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing said last month that a "T-34C aircraft assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 101, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, flew an irregular flight pattern over the Salton Sea that resembled a phallic image."

Now, the aircraft crew are not flying pending the results of an investigation, said Maj. Josef Patterson, a spokesman for the 3rd Marine Air Wing, ABC News reported.

"Although not flying for the time being, the two Marine Corps aviators are still providing vital squadron ground support functions," he said.

"Disciplinary or administrative action, if any, will be determined following the completion of the investigation," Patterson added.

Alleged images showing the pattern were posted on Twitter on October 23. The user initially identified the plane as a Navy aircraft but later said it belonged to the Marine Corps.