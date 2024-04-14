Suspect shooting from Marina del Rey rooftop in Los Angeles area prompts shelter in place warning
The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department urged residents of the popular Marina del Rey harbor area to shelter in place late Saturday night after a person fired shots from a rooftop. The sheriff's department said there were no reports of injuries but that deputies were still attempting to locate the suspect, who had left the rooftop.
CBS News' Jared Ochacher contributed to this report. This is a breaking story and will be updated.