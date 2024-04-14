Watch CBS News
U.S.

Suspect shooting from Marina del Rey rooftop in Los Angeles area prompts shelter in place warning

By Tucker Reals

/ CBS News

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department urged residents of the popular Marina del Rey harbor area to shelter in place late Saturday night after a person fired shots from a rooftop. The sheriff's department said there were no reports of injuries but that deputies were still attempting to locate the suspect, who had left the rooftop.

CBS News' Jared Ochacher contributed to this report. This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Tucker Reals

Tucker Reals is cbsnews.com's foreign editor, based in the CBS News London bureau. He has worked for CBS News since 2006, prior to which he worked for The Associated Press in Washington D.C. and London.

First published on April 14, 2024 / 3:48 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.