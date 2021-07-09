Marilyn Manson turns himself into police for 2019 incident

Marilyn Manson turned himself in to police in Los Angeles last week, in relation to a 2019 arrest warrant from the Gilford, New Hampshire Police Department.

The warrant was issued for acts alleged to have occurred on August 19, 2019, while Manson was performing a concert at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, according to a statement from Gilford Police Chief Anthony Bean Burpee.

Manson, whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner, is charged with two counts of Class A misdemeanor simple assault in connection with the 2019 incident, CBS Boston reports. Burpee confirmed to CBS News that the alleged assault is not sexual in nature.

Manson, his agent and legal counsel have been aware of the warrant "for some time" but made "no effort" to return to New Hampshire to answer the pending charges, according to police, CBS Boston reports.

After turning himself in on July 2, the 52-year-old was processed and released under conditions that he must now appear at all court proceedings as ordered and must have no contact with the alleged victim, Burpee said in his statement.

Manson is set to appear in court in Laconia, New Hampshire. CBS News has reached out to Manson's attorney Kent M. Barker for more information and is awaiting response.

The musician agreed to surrender to Los Angeles police last month, CBS Boston reports. More than 300,000 Facebook comments and shares pressured him to address the outstanding warrant.

Manson is accused of sexual assault by several women. In February, actress Evan Rachel Woods claimed that Manson, whom she began dating in 2007 and got engaged to in 2010, groomed and abused her during their relationship, which began when she was 19 and he was 38.

Marilyn Manson denied allegations of abuse from Wood and and several other women. "Obviously my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy," Manson wrote on Instagram. "But these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality."

Manson said his "intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners." "Regardless of how - and why - others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth," he added.

Manson was also accused of sexual abuse, assault and battery and human trafficking by "Game of Thrones" actress Esmé Bianco, who filed a lawsuit against Manson in April, Entertainment Tonight reports.

Earlier this year, the singer's former assistant Ashley Walters sued him for sexual assault, battery and harassment. Walters claimed that Manson "used his position of power, celebrity and connections to exploit and victimize her during her employment," according to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight.

In June, Ashley Morgan Smithline filed a complaint against the singer, accusing him of sex trafficking and additional sexual abuse, according Entertainment Tonight.