Watch live: CBSN's Elaine Quijano interviews journalist Maria Ressa

Elaine Quijano, anchor of CBSN's evening politics program "Red & Blue," is interviewing award-winning Philippine journalist Maria Ressa on Wednesday at the Reykjavík Global Forum - Women Leaders in Iceland. They are expected to discuss journalism's role in creating a more equal society and the democratizing power of a free press.

At the forum, launched in 2018, women leaders share ideas about how to move society forward.

How to watch the Maria Ressa interview

What: Maria Ressa talks with Elaine Quijano

Date: Wednesday, November 20, 2019

Wednesday, November 20, 2019 Time: 9-9:20 a.m. ET (2-2:20 p.m. GMT)

9-9:20 a.m. ET (2-2:20 p.m. GMT) Location: Reykjavik, Iceland

Reykjavik, Iceland Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above or on your mobile or streaming device

Ressa was among a group of journalists recognized by Time as Person of the Year in 2018. She co-founded — and is the head of — Rappler, an online news outlet based in the Philippines. Her reporting on President Rodrigo Duterte and his government has made her a target.

Ressa has been threatened with death, prison and rape. And many threats are spread online by what she says are paid internet trolls. "I've been called every single animal you can think of ... sexual attacks, rape, murder, behead. At one point I was getting 90 hate messages per hour," she told Bill Whitaker of "60 Minutes."

Ressa has been arrested on charges of tax evasion and libel, all of which she says are false. She told 60 Minutes the environment "is far worse than any war zone that I've been in."

Ressa recently told CBSN that the Philippines is a cautionary tale for United States. "The only difference is that institutions in the United States are stronger than in the Philippines," she said in "Fake News, Real Consequences: The Woman Fighting Disinformation," a CBSN Originals documentary.

In the U.S., three years after the Russian government used Facebook and Twitter to interfere in the 2016 presidential campaign, experts are trying to anticipate what's next.

"This is not just about journalism," she said. "This is an existential moment. If nothing changes we will lose democracies."