Mardi Gras and Carnival celebrations fill the streets — see the most spectacular costumes of 2024

Parades and parties in New Orleans for Mardi Gras Parades and parties in New Orleans for Mardi Gras 02:07

Carnival season culminated Tuesday with Mardi Gras parades, street parties and what amounted to a massive outdoor costume festival around the bars and restaurants of New Orleans' French Quarter.

Members of the Monogram Hunters Black Masking Indians parade on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, February 13, 2024. Matthew Hinton / AP

Revelers in capes, wigs, spandex and feathers danced in front of St. Louis Cathedral at Jackson Square while Latin music blared.

Outside the narrow streets of the quarter, two tradition-rich parades rolled on a route that took them through the city's Uptown neighborhood and onto Canal Street in the business district. First came the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club, with marchers and riders in African-inspired garb handing out the century-old club's signature gift — hand-decorated coconuts.

The Zulu Walking Warriors pass in front of Gallier Hall as the Krewe of Zulu make their way down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day with their 44-float parade on February 13, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Michael DeMocker/Getty Images

A rider throws beads to the crowd during the Krewe of Zulu's 44-float parade entitled "Celebrations and Libations Zulu Style" on February 13, 2024. Michael DeMocker/Getty Images

Later, Rex, King of Carnival, rolled down St. Charles, stopping for a ceremonial toast at a historic downtown building with Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

John Menge Eastman reigns as Rex 2024, King of Carnival, during Mardi Gras celebrations on February 13, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. ERIKA GOLDRING / Getty Images

What is Mardi Gras?

Mardi Gras — or Fat Tuesday — is a secular holiday, but it's tied to Christian and Roman Catholic traditions. It always falls the day before Ash Wednesday and is seen as a final day of feasting and revelry before the solemnity of Lent.

"I was raised Catholic, so tomorrow's for repenting but today is for partying," Bethany Kraft, a regular visitor from Mobile, Alabama, said as she waited for parades with her husband Alex.

The Mondo Kayo marching club performs as the Krewe of Zulu make their way down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day with their 44-float parade on February 13, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Michael DeMocker/Getty Images

A rider hands out a coconut as the Krewe of Zulu make their way down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day with their 44-float parade on February 13, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Michael DeMocker/Getty Images

New Orleans has the nation's largest and best known Carnival celebration, replete with traditions beloved by locals. It's also a vital boost to the city's tourist-driven economy — always evident in the French Quarter.

"No strangers down here," visitor Renitta Haynes of Chattanooga, Tennessee, said as she watched costumed revelers on Bourbon Street over the weekend. "Everybody is very friendly and approachable. I love that."

Revelers dance and take selfies in Jackson Square in New Orleans during Mardi Gras celebrations, Tuesday, February 13, 2024. Kevin McGill / AP

The Krewe of Baby Doll Ladies performs as the Krewe of Zulu parade makes its way down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras Day on February 13, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Michael DeMocker/Getty Images

The festivities started earlier in the month, with a series of parades and festivities culminating on Mardi Gras Day.

Singer Harry Connick Jr. aboard a Krewe of Orpheus float in New Orleans during Lundi Gras, or "Fat Monday," the day before Mardi Gras, February 12, 2024. Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate vía AP

A young paradegoer wears the purple, green and gold colors of New Orleans during the Oshun Mardi Gras parade in Uptown New Orleans on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. Amy Harris/Invision/AP

New Orleans is not alone in going big on Mardi Gras. Mobile, Alabama, where six parades were scheduled Tuesday, lays claim to the nation's oldest Mardi Gras celebration.

Other lavish Carnival celebrations in Brazil, the Caribbean and Europe are world renowned.

Carnival in Brazil

Carnival has a long and colorful history in Brazil. A typical Carnival day there starts around 7 a.m., when the first blocos — as the free street parties are known — start their loud and colorful musical journey down the city's streets.

A costumed performer participates in the second day of the Samba Schools Parade within the Rio Carnival at the Sambodromo da Sapucai in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on February 12, 2024. Fabio Teixeira/Anadolu via Getty Images

Drummers, stilt walkers, trumpet players and other performers, all dressed up and lacquered in glitter, attract thousands of followers.

A reveller from Mangueira samba school performs during the night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, February 13, 2024. RICARDO MORAES / REUTERS

Revellers from Viradouro samba school perform during the night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, February 13, 2024. RICARDO MORAES / REUTERS

Members of Vila Isabel samba school perform during the last night of the Carnival parade at the Marques de Sapucai Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on February 13, 2024. PABLO PORCIUNCULA/AFP via Getty Images

Blocos are thematic, inspiring the costumes and songs of their followers. In Rio alone, the city authorized 500 street parties this year.

Revellers prepare ahead of the second night of the carnival parade at the Sambadrome, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, February 12, 2024. PILAR OLIVARES / REUTERS

From the different street parties, which usually end in the evening, some revelers move onto the Sambadrome, where samba schools parade and compete to win the annual title.

Costumed participants march in the Samba Schools Parade within the Rio Carnival at the Sambodromo da Sapucai in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on February 12, 2024. Fabio Teixeira/Anadolu via Getty Images

Revellers from Viradouro samba school perform during the night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, February 13, 2024. RICARDO MORAES / REUTERS

Carnival dancers in Rio de Janeiro this year paid tribute to Brazil's largest Indigenous group and pressured President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to deliver on promises to eradicate illegal mining.

Carnival has long been a platform for samba schools to protest. Percussionists had "Miners out" written across the skins of their drums as participants marched through the Sambadrome on Sunday evening, delivering their message to more than 70,000 revelers and millions watching live on television.

People wearing costumes perform as thousands watch the event during the second day of the Samba Schools Parade within the Rio Carnival at the Sambodromo da Sapucai in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on February 12, 2024. Fabio Teixeira/Anadolu via Getty Images

Each city has its unique Carnival customs. Revelers in traditional costumes filled the streets of Sao Paulo for what's known as the Galo da Madrugada, or Dawn Rooster, parade.

Revelers take part in the traditional Galo da Madrugada (Dawn Rooster) carnival parade along the streets of Sao Paulo, Brazil, on February 13, 2024. NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP via Getty Images

Musicians perform during the traditional Galo da Madrugada (Dawn Rooster) carnival parade along the streets of Sao Paulo, Brazil, on February 13, 2024. NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP via Getty Images