New details emerge in California road rage shooting

New court documents reveal more details about a road rage shooting on a southern California highway that killed a 6-year-old boy while he was in his mother's vehicle last month.

Marcus Eriz, 24, appeared in court via video conference on Friday and pleaded not guilty to one count of murder and a felony count of discharge of a firearm at an inhabited dwelling, CBS Los Angeles reported. His girlfriend, Wynne Lee, also pleaded not guilty to one felony count of being an accessory after the fact and one misdemeanor count of illegally concealing a firearm.

"Mr. Eriz is a complete danger to the community, to society," the judge said in court.

The judge had strong words for Eriz, who is accused of killing Aiden Leos in an act of road rage while driving on the 55 Freeway in the city of Orange on May 21. Investigators said his 23-year-old girlfriend was driving the car and helped cover up the crime.

Court documents allege Eriz demonstrated a fondness for firearms on Instagram, and prosecutors said he "cannot control his temper." Eriz "admitted to police" he was angry after being "flipped off" by the boy's mother on May 21, according to court documents. He then allegedly grabbed his loaded gun and fired at her vehicle. A bullet struck Aiden while he was sitting in a booster seat in the back of his mother's vehicle on his way to kindergarten.

Prosecutors said Eriz got into another road-rage altercation less than a week after the deadly shooting and "again took out his gun and brandished it." The judge on Friday said "the court finds that very alarming."

While police were searching for the shooter, Eriz was approached by a coworker who recognized his white Volkswagen station wagon. Prosecutors said Eriz then hid the vehicle, shaved his beard and tied back his long hair.

The judge denied bail for Eriz. Bail for Lee was set at $500,000.