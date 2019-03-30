NCAA tournament: Sweet 16 schedule and results

March Madness continues with the opening of the Sweet 16 round of tournament play. Eight elimination games were played over two nights on Thursday and Friday, with the winners earning the right to face off in the Elite Eight this weekend and a chance to go to the Final Four.

In one of the biggest upsets so far, No. 1 seed UNC was knocked out Friday, sending Auburn to the Elite 8. Fellow No. 1 seed Duke won by two points, 75-73 over Virginia Tech. University of Kentucky also held on by two, defeating Houston 62-58.

Get all of the scores from Thursday and Friday's eight games below, including links to each game's recap from our partners at CBS Sports.

Top teams and big stars drive search traffic ahead of NCAA tournament's Sweet 16

Tournament rankings and predictions for your picks

How to watch or live stream every game

NCAA Tournament schedule for Thursday & Friday

Full schedule below. All times Eastern.

Sweet 16: Friday, March 29

Sweet 16: Thursday, March 28

Brandon Clarke #15 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs and Rui Hachimura #21 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament West Regional on Thu., March 28, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. Getty



