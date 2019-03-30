NCAA tournament: Sweet 16 schedule and results
March Madness continues with the opening of the Sweet 16 round of tournament play. Eight elimination games were played over two nights on Thursday and Friday, with the winners earning the right to face off in the Elite Eight this weekend and a chance to go to the Final Four.
In one of the biggest upsets so far, No. 1 seed UNC was knocked out Friday, sending Auburn to the Elite 8. Fellow No. 1 seed Duke won by two points, 75-73 over Virginia Tech. University of Kentucky also held on by two, defeating Houston 62-58.
Get all of the scores from Thursday and Friday's eight games below, including links to each game's recap from our partners at CBS Sports.
Tournament rankings and predictions for your picks
CBS Sports ranks all the teams in the tournament and have expert predictions and analysis to compare your bracket with the pros. SportsLine's bracket prediction simulator is another great tool to get prepared for all of the action.
- Download: 2019 NCAA Tournament bracket.
How to watch or live stream every game
- TV channels: CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV (full game list below)
- Live streams: March Madness Live & fuboTV – start a free trial
NCAA Tournament schedule for Thursday & Friday
Full schedule below. All times Eastern.
Sweet 16: Friday, March 29
- No. 2 Michigan State defeats No. 3 LSU 80-63 Final (Recap)
- No. 5 Auburn defeats No 1. North Carolina 97-80 Final (Recap)
- No. 1 Duke defeats No. 4 Virginia Tech 75-73 Final (Recap)
- No. 2 Kentucky defeats No. 3 Houston 62-58 Final (Recap)
Sweet 16: Thursday, March 28
- No. 1 Gonzaga defeats No. 4 Florida State, 72-58 Final (Recap)
- No. 3 Purdue defeats No. 2 Tennessee, 99-94 Final in OT (Recap)
- No. 3 Texas Tech defeats No. 2 Michigan 63-44 Final (Recap)
- No. 1 Virginia defeats No. 12 Oregon 53-44 Final (Recap)