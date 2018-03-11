Selection Sunday 2018: Start time, live stream, TV channel, projected brackets

March Madness is officially here. Selection Sunday kicks off tonight to reveal the upcoming NCAA men's basketball matchups and the road to the Final Four. TBS is hosting the show for the first time. Coverage begins Sunday evening at 6 p.m. ET (9 p.m. PT).

How to watch Selection Sunday:

TV channel: TBS

Date: March 11, 2018

Time: 6 p.m. ET, 9 p.m. PT

Live Stream: ncaa.com/march-madness-live

The show will reveal all 68 tournament teams that have made the Big Dance within the first 10 minutes of the broadcast. Ernie Johnson and Greg Gumbel will share hosting duties. They'll be joined by analysts Clark Kellogg, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Seth Davis from Atlanta in front of a live audience.

Eight teams will compete in "first four" games on Tuesday and Wednesday to determine the 16th seed in each region. The first round of games begins Thursday, March 15.

The full bracket and all matchups are expected to be revealed by 6:30 p.m. ET.



