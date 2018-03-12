March Madness 2018 brackets: NCAA men's basketball tournament teams announced

NEW YORK -- Notre Dame and Louisville didn't make the cut. But after a two year absence, Ohio State is returning to the NCAA men's basketball tournament. The "Big Dance" gets underway Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio.

Villanova, Virginia, Xavier and Kansas will be the number one seeds for this year's tournament.

All 68 contenders will play against the backdrop of an investigation-riddled season in which bribes and payoffs made bigger headlines than dunks and 3-pointers.

The Final Four is set for March 31 and April 2 in San Antonio. Shortly after that, a commission led by former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is expected to deliver recommendations from an investigation triggered by an FBI probe that led to charges last fall against assistant coaches, agents, employees of apparel companies and others.

No fewer than a dozen of the 68 teams in the tournament have been named either in the FBI investigation or in media reports that allege coaches and others have directed payments and improper benefits to recruits and players -- thus, breaking rules that go to the core of the amateur-sports code that defines and regulates both the NCAA and the "student-athletes" who make this billion-dollar business run.

2018 NCAA Tournament: full list of teams who made the brackets

32 Automatic qualifiers

Arizona, Bucknell, Buffalo, Cal State Fullerton, Charleston, Cincinnati, Davidson, Georgia State, Gonzaga, Iona, Kansas, Kentucky, Lipscomb, LIU Brooklyn, Loyola Chicago, Marshall, Michigan, Montana, Murray State, NC Central, New Mexico State, Penn, Radford, San Diego State, SFA, South Dakota State, Texas Southern, UMBC, UNCG, Villanova, Virginia, Wright State

36 At-large teams

Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Butler, Clemson, Creighton, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Houston, Kansas State, Miami, Michigan State, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Providence, Purdue, Rhode Island, St. Bonaventure, Seton Hall, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, TCU, UCLA, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Wichita State, Xavier

Tournament team ranking, predictions and upsets

Before you fill out your bracket, our friends at CBS Sports have ranked all 64 teams in the tournament and have expert predictions and analysis to help fill out your bracket like a pro.

SportsLine's bracket prediction simulator, which went 27-5 for the first round last year, predicts several upsets. It's algorithm simulates every possible matchup 10,000 time. The team that won over half the simulations was selected to advance.

Bracket challenge: Play solo in a group

The CBS Sports NCAA® March Madness ® 2018 Bracket Games is an official NCAA bracket game. You can create a group and compete against friends, family and co-workers. Or join solo and play against others playing solo at CBS Sports.com

Printable NCAA Tournament bracket for March Madness

If you're more of an analog hoops fan, you can download, print and fill in your brackets early with CBS Sports' printable bracket. You can download it and print a PDF here.

NCAA Tournament scshedule: The First Four

The NCAA 2018 men's basketball tournament kicks off Thursday, March 13. The first game will be #16 seeds, LIU-Brooklyn vs. Radford at 6:40 p.m. ET. with the second game of the tournament immediately following at 9:10 p.m. Game two features the two 11th seed teams, St. Bonaventure vs. UCLA.

Wednesday, March 14 will see the other two #16 seeds NC Central vs. Texas Southern at 6:40 p.m., followed by the other #11 seeds, Arizona State vs. Syracuse at 9:10 p.m. All times Eastern.

The first round begins Thursday, March 15th at 12:15 p.m. See the full tournament schedule, including TV and online stream coverage, on the official NCAA site.