Utah family of 4, dog found dead in apparent murder-suicide

MAPLETON, Utah -- Police in a northern Utah town are investigating after a family of four and a dog were found dead with gunshot wounds in what is believed to be a murder suicide.

Mapleton Police Chief John Jackson said in a statement Friday that officers the night before had found the bodies of a man, woman, teenage girl and young boy inside the family's home after receiving a call to check on them.

Jackson says one family member had failed to show up for work and neighbors reported the family's cars had not moved and lights had not been turned off for days.

Police have secured a search warrant for the home and are currently investigating, CBS affiliate KUTV reports.

Police have not yet released the identities of those involved or offered further details about what led to the killings.

Mapleton has a population of about 9,500 and sits about 10 miles south of Provo.