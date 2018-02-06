Immigrant accused of killing Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson says he wasn't driving

INDIANAPOLIS -- President Trump registered his outrage Tuesday after an immigrant living illegally in Indiana was arrested for a crash that killed Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson.

"This is just one of many such preventable tragedies. We must get the Dems to get tough on the Border, and with illegal immigration, FAST!" he tweeted Tuesday morning.

The suspect, Manuel Orrego-Savala, has a history of arrests, including driving under the influence and driving without a license. Orrego-Savala has also been deported twice, yet somehow managed to get back into the U.S.

The U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, Josh Minkler, announced late Tuesday that federal immigration-related charges carrying a maximum sentence of ten years in prison were being brought against Orrego-Savala.

The Guatemalan native is believed responsible for the Sunday crash on an interstate which killed Jackson and his Uber driver, Jeffrey Monroe.

Jackson and the driver had pulled onto the shoulder of the highway when a pickup truck plowed into them from behind, officials say. In court, Orrego-Savala insisted he was not driving the pickup.

"I don't know why I'm here," Orrego-Savala said. Police said he was the driver and that he was drunk when the accident happened, with a blood alcohol level three times Indiana's legal limit. They say he was walking away when they caught him.

Mr. Trump and his allies have seized on the news as a prime example of why they say the country needs tougher immigration laws.

"We can't put illegal immigrant criminals above the interest and safety of our own citizens," Rep. Todd Rokita, R-Ind., said.

Jackson's friend Chad Bouchez said he would not want his death to be politicized.

"I don't think Edwin would have judged anyone on where they were from or anything else. The guy made a mistake and obviously it cost two people's lives," Bouchez said.

"It's really not an immigration story at all. It's a drunk driving story. It's a tragedy. It's a police investigation story," said Clare Corado, who leads the Indiana immigration law unit.