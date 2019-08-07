Canadian Police find bodies believed to be teens wanted for 3 murders

Two bodies believed to be the teens wanted for killing three people on remote Canadian roads last month have been found, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) announced Wednesday afternoon. Police have been on a manhunt searching for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky over the past two weeks.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Assistant Commissioner Kevin Hackett said in a press conference there is "significant evidence" linking McLeod and Schmegelsky to the three murders. A North Carolina woman, Chynna Deese, and her Australian boyfriend, Lucas Fowler, were found near their van on the side of the road more than a week ago. Police identified the third victim as University of British Columbia professor Leonard Dyck, 64, of Vancouver. His body was found 300 miles away from where the traveling couple was discovered, also on a remote Canadian road.

Hackett said he was "confident" that if there were any more offense that were linked, they would have found it by now. The motive is still unclear.

"I'm confident there is no further risk to the public," Hackett added.

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP)/Reuters

"At this time, we are confident that these are the bodies of the two suspects wanted in connection with the homicides in British Columbia," a RCMP news release said.

Autopsies will be conducted in Winnipeg to determine the cause of death.

RCMP said it found a critical piece of evidence linked to the suspects that was located along the shoreline of the Nelson River. From there they followed that lead to find the bodies "in a dense brush, within 1 kilometer from where the items were found." Officers said this was 8 kilometers (almost 5 miles) from where a burnt vehicle was located.

"To the families of everyone affected by the series of events over the last few weeks, I know it has been so very difficult and I hope today's announcement can begin to bring some closure," the statement read.