Authorities respond to "small manhole explosion" in lower Manhattan

NEW YORK -- A loud bang that rang through lower Manhattan on Thursday afternoon was a "small manhole explosion" that resulted in no serious injuries, the NYPD said.

J. Peter Donald, a spokesman for the NYPD, said the explosion occurred outside 53 Nassau Street in the Financial District.

There was a small manhole explosion in front of 53 Nassau Street a few moments ago in Lower Manhattan. There are no serious injuries. @NYPD1Pct — J. Peter Donald (@JPeterDonald) March 22, 2018

Shane Goldmacher, a reporter with the New York Times, posted a photo from the scene nearby at Nassau and Liberty Streets:

Picture of scene at Nassau and Liberty pic.twitter.com/OxSuwVXhR1 — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) March 22, 2018

Officials at the NYPD 1st Precinct then alerted the public about a second manhole explosion on the same block: