Authorities respond to "small manhole explosion" in lower Manhattan

Last Updated Mar 22, 2018 5:12 PM EDT
NEW YORK -- A loud bang that rang through lower Manhattan on Thursday afternoon was a "small manhole explosion" that resulted in no serious injuries, the NYPD said.
J. Peter Donald, a spokesman for the NYPD, said the explosion occurred outside 53 Nassau Street in the Financial District.
Shane Goldmacher, a reporter with the New York Times, posted a photo from the scene nearby at Nassau and Liberty Streets:
Officials at the NYPD 1st Precinct then alerted the public about a second manhole explosion on the same block: