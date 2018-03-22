CBSN
Authorities respond to "small manhole explosion" in lower Manhattan

Crews respond to manhole explosion in New York City on Thu., March 22, 2018.

CBS New York

Last Updated Mar 22, 2018 5:12 PM EDT

NEW YORK -- A loud bang that rang through lower Manhattan on Thursday afternoon was a "small manhole explosion" that resulted in no serious injuries, the NYPD said.

J. Peter Donald, a spokesman for the NYPD, said the explosion occurred outside 53 Nassau Street in the Financial District. 

Shane Goldmacher, a reporter with the New York Times, posted a photo from the scene nearby at Nassau and Liberty Streets:

Officials at the NYPD 1st Precinct then alerted the public about a second manhole explosion on the same block:

