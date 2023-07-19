'This is Us' star Mandy Moore says she's received streaming residual checks for 1 penny

Actor Mandy Moore called residuals "a huge issue" after revealing she'd received pennies for her work on the hit show "This is Us."

The actor, 39, who was joined by "Scandal" star Katie Lowes on the Disney picket line in Burbank on Tuesday, told the Hollywood Reporter that she had received checks ranging from a single penny to a measly 81 cents in return for the show's streaming deal with Hulu.

"The residual issue is a huge issue," Moore told the Hollywood Reporter. "We're in incredibly fortunate positions as working actors having been on shows that found tremendous success in one way or another … but many actors in our position for years before us were able to live off of residuals or at least pay their bills."

Moore starred in the Disney-produced NBC drama for six seasons.

She joined other actors in the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists union on strike after negotiations between the union and major Hollywood studios collapsed. The union, commonly known as SAG-AFTRA, has more than 160,000 members, although the strike only affects the union's 65,000 actors.

The actors overwhelmingly voted to authorize the strike, which has halted most film and TV production.

Moore expanded on her comments in an Instagram post on Wednesday, saying she focused on residuals while picketing but there are other issues at hand, such as transparency with data, wage increases, residuals, AI and more.

"I want to bring a bit more clarity to a very nuanced issue," she posted. "Striking isn't fun. No one hoped it would come to this and I know everyone involved is hopeful for a resolution soon so folks can get back to work. The trickle-down effect felt across so many industries is already devastating."

Moore said that she acknowledges "the profoundly lucky and rarified position" she's in as an actor, but that her 20-plus-year career has "ebbed and flowed."

"Here's hoping we get a fair contract soon so we can get back to doing the jobs we all love and miss so much," she wrote.