Man arrested on suspicion of terrorism after stabbing spree at shopping center in England

London -- A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of terrorism Friday after injuring several people in a stabbing spree at a shopping center in Manchester, England. The man entered the Arndale shopping center Friday morning with a large knife and attacked people, Greater Manchester Police Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson said in a statement, BBC News reported.

Two unarmed police community support officers attempted to confront the attacker, but the man chased them with the knife as they were calling for assistance, Jackson said.

"The man attacked people around him and we understand five people were injured by him," Jackson said. "Although the injuries are nasty, we are told that, thankfully, none are life-threatening."

Video posted to social media showed a man being held on the ground by police. Jackson said the attack appeared to be random and the motive was unclear.

One person suffered "serious" injuries, according to England's North West Ambulance Service. Two women, one who is 19 years old, were hospitalized, along with a man in his 50s.

The Arndale Center was evacuated and authorities said it would remain closed for the rest of the day. Police said they did not believe anyone else was involved in the stabbings.