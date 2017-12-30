CBS News December 30, 2017, 4:29 PM

Employee shot at Manchester, Connecticut, shopping mall

Police tape surrounds several stores at The Plaza at Buckland Hills in Manchester, Connecticut.

MANCHESTER, Conn. --  Police say a person was shot at a shopping mall in Manchester, Connecticut, on Saturday, CBS affiliate WFSB reports. The male victim was an employee at Bonchon Chicken restaurant and was taken to a nearby hospital, police said.

Manchester Police Capt. Chris Davis said the suspect fled the scene before police arrived and is still at large.  Police have not yet identified the suspect, but said the incident appeared to be isolated.

Police said the victim's condition is currently unknown, and the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

