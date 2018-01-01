By Crimesider Staff AP January 1, 2018, 4:44 PM

Man suspected of attacking firefighter responding to New Year's Eve blaze

A Citrus Heights, California home where police say a man tried to stab a firefighter who was trying to save him during a blaze on New Year's Eve, Dec. 31, 2017.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. -- California authorities say a man allegedly tried to stab a firefighter who was trying to save him from a house fire near Sacramento.

The Sacramento Bee reports police previously responded Sunday to the home in Citrus Heights for a welfare check, but the man inside refused to talk to officers.

Police Sgt. Wesley Herman says after the blaze broke out, firefighters encountered the man in a hallway. Herman says the man tried to attack a firefighter with a knife.

The suspect was subdued and hospitalized for burns and smoke inhalation. He could face charges including assault with a deadly weapon.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

