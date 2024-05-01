Watch CBS News
Local News

Man stopped at Miami International Airport with snakes in his pants

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Man stopped at Miami International Airport with snakes in his pants
Man stopped at Miami International Airport with snakes in his pants 00:17

MIAMI - Officials at Miami International Airport say a man was trying to board a flight with snakes in his pants. 

Transportation Security Administration agents caught the unidentified man with a small bag in his pants with the small reptiles in it.   

The bag was hidden in the passenger's clothing, officials said.  The post included a photo of two small snakes that were found in what appeared to be a sunglasses bag, the AP reported. 

The snakes were turned over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.  At the end of the week, TSA officers at JFK found a long machete from a man going through security. "He did not leave the checkpoint with it. Lesson learned: Don't bring a machete to an airport checkpoint," the TSA spokesperson said in a social media post. 

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on May 1, 2024 / 9:09 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.