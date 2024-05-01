Man stopped at Miami International Airport with snakes in his pants Man stopped at Miami International Airport with snakes in his pants 00:17

MIAMI - Officials at Miami International Airport say a man was trying to board a flight with snakes in his pants.

Transportation Security Administration agents caught the unidentified man with a small bag in his pants with the small reptiles in it.

Officers at @iflymia detected this bag of snakes hidden in a passenger’s pants at a checkpoint on Fri, April 26. @TSA called our @CBPSoutheast and Miami-Dade Police partners in to assist, and the snakes were turned over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. pic.twitter.com/CggJob8IT8 — TSA_Gulf (@TSA_Gulf) April 30, 2024

The bag was hidden in the passenger's clothing, officials said. The post included a photo of two small snakes that were found in what appeared to be a sunglasses bag, the AP reported.

The snakes were turned over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. At the end of the week, TSA officers at JFK found a long machete from a man going through security. "He did not leave the checkpoint with it. Lesson learned: Don't bring a machete to an airport checkpoint," the TSA spokesperson said in a social media post.