Man stopped at Miami International Airport with snakes in his pants
MIAMI - Officials at Miami International Airport say a man was trying to board a flight with snakes in his pants.
Transportation Security Administration agents caught the unidentified man with a small bag in his pants with the small reptiles in it.
The bag was hidden in the passenger's clothing, officials said. The post included a photo of two small snakes that were found in what appeared to be a sunglasses bag, the AP reported.
The snakes were turned over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. At the end of the week, TSA officers at JFK found a long machete from a man going through security. "He did not leave the checkpoint with it. Lesson learned: Don't bring a machete to an airport checkpoint," the TSA spokesperson said in a social media post.