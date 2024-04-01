Watch CBS News
North Bay News

Man rescued as he clings to cliffside in Golden Gate National Recreation Area

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now Afternoon Edition 4-1-2024
PIX Now Afternoon Edition 4-1-2024 09:06

Deputies from Sonoma County Sheriff's Office made a dramatic helicopter rescue Sunday night after a man fell from a cliff near the Battery Alexander trail in the Golden Gate National Recreation Area.

Southern Marin Fire District requested the helicopter and crew around 7:40 p.m., the sheriff's office said Monday.

The man was approximately 50-60 feet down from the trail and was clinging to the gravel rock face. 

Cliffside Sonoma County Rescue
A man fell from a cliff in the Golden Gate National Recreation Area and was rescued by Sonoma County Sheriff's deputies. Sonoma County Sheriff's Office

The crew of Henry-1 arrived and found the man through the helicopter's thermal imaging camera. It landed nearby and was configured for a long line rescue. 

The tactical flight officer was flown to the victim and placed him into a rescue device. The victim and flight officer were then flown to the top of the cliff, where the victim was delivered to fire personnel for medical evaluation.

First published on April 1, 2024 / 6:48 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.