Watch CBS News
U.S.

Man rescued after falling 100 feet when cliff crumbled at California beach

By Sophie Reardon

/ CBS News

Cal Fire video: hiker rescued at Moss Beach
Cal Fire video: hiker rescued at Moss Beach 01:14

A man fell more than 100 feet when a cliff he was standing on crumbled Friday. Rescue teams were able to pull him to safety, CAL FIRE San Mateo tweeted, along with a video of the rescue.

The man was walking along the cliff, located just above California's Moss Beach, at dawn when it gave way, authorities said. After falling about 100 feet, he called for help. A woman heard him at about 8:30 a.m. local time and dialed 911.

Rescuers were able to pull the man, who was not identified, up after about 22 minutes. It was not clear whether the man was injured in the fall, but he appeared able to walk.

"Avoid cliff edges as they are unstable," CAL FIRE tweeted.

Sophie Reardon
sophie-reardon.jpg

Sophie Reardon is a News Editor at CBS News. Reach her at sophie.reardon@viacomcbs.com

First published on August 26, 2022 / 8:12 PM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.