Man pleads not guilty to 1990s killings of woman and teen

PHOENIX -- A Phoenix man has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges in two cold case killings from the early 1990s.

Angela Brosso, left, and Melanie Bernas Silent Witness via CBS affiliate KPHO

Bryan Patrick Miller was arrested Jan. 13 in the 1992 killing of 22-year-old Angela Brosso and the 1993 slaying of 17-year-old Melanie Bernas. Police say recently collected DNA evidence linked the now 42-year-old Miller to the deaths.

"The evidence samples collected from both victims were determined to be the same unknown DNA profile. This profile matched the [defendant's] DNA profile," according to the arresting officer's probable cause statement, obtained by CBS affiliate KPHO.

Both women disappeared on bike rides near Phoenix's canal system. Brosso's decapitated body was found near an apartment complex, while Bernas' body was discovered about 1 1/2 miles away floating in the water.

Miller was arraigned Monday in Maricopa County Superior Court. He is charged with two counts each of first-degree murder and kidnapping and one count each of sexual assault and attempted sexual assault.

The judge denied Miller bail, calling him calling him a "danger to other persons or the community," reports KPHO.