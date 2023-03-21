Man looking for deer antlers finds human skeleton in Kansas

Kansas officials are investigating after a man searching for antler sheds found human skeletal remains on Saturday evening.

The man, who has not been identified, was looking for antler sheds, or the antlers dropped by male deer, in Allen County, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a news release. The remains were found near Arizona Road and 1800th Street, east of Humboldt, a small town about 110 miles from Kansas City, Kansas.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Allen County Sheriff's Office are conducting a death investigation. The Allen County Sheriff's Office told CBS News on Tuesday morning that there is no update on the case. There is no identification for the remains.

The bureau said in their news release that making an identification is "expected to take longer than typical cases due to the condition of the remains."

No details about the condition of the remains was provided. The bureau said that there is no threat to the public. An autopsy is scheduled, and the bureau asked anyone with information about the case contact law enforcement.