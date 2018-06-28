Man gored to death by bulls on family's farm in South Carolina

MULLINS, South Carolina -- The body of a 43-year-old man was found Wednesday morning in South Carolina after he was gored to death by two bulls, the coroner's office said, CBS Florence affiliate WBTW reports. Brian Collins' body was taken to a hospital for X-rays, but no autopsy was planned, Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson said.

Brian's brother, Wayne Collins, said he was supposed to be picked up for work on Tuesday night with the South Carolina Department of Transportation, WMBF reports. His family had thought he already left, but then his body was found early Wednesday after he was killed at Collins Farm in the city Mullins, according to the station.

"The Collins family is known for the cows and bulls," said Faye McDaniels, a neighbor. "I got used to seeing them when I'd go by, it's all I'd see in that area in the fence."

"Brian is such a Christian-hearted guy, it's just unbelievable," McDaniels said, WMBF reported. "My heart is just broken. I just don't know the words to say. He was such a nice person and he will dearly be missed by many."