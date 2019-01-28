Man finds hand grenade, brings it to Taco Bell

Ocala, Fla. — A Taco Bell here was briefly closed after a man brought a World War II-era hand grenade to the eatery, CBS Tampa affiliate WTSP-TV reports. He discovered it Saturday while using a magnet to search for items in some water in neighboring Ocklawaha, according to Ocala police.

Officers say he picked up the old grenade, put it in his trunk and drove to the Taco Bell. Once he got there, he called authorities and told them what he had.

The county bomb squad responded and evacuated the eatery as a precaution. The team removed the grenade and said it would be properly handled.