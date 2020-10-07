Man falls to death off Arizona cliff while taking photos; unrelated human remains found during recovery effort

The body of an Arizona man has been recovered after he reportedly fell off a cliff overlooking the Colorado River near the Glen Canyon Dam Overlook, authorities said Tuesday. While recovering the body, authorities said they found unrelated human remains at the base of the canyon.

National Park Service officials at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area said witnesses reported the man was on top of the rim taking pictures Sunday morning when he fell about 100 feet and then slid approximately 150 feet further.

Park officials said the man suffered severe trauma and a Coconino County Sheriff's deputy who rappelled to the body confirmed the man was dead at the scene.

The man has been identified as 25-year-old Orlando Serrano-Arzola of Phoenix.

The body was transported to the county Medical Examiner's Office in Flagstaff for an autopsy.

Meanwhile, unrelated human remains were found at the base of the canyon, authorities said. Officers from Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and the Coconino County Sheriff's Office discovered the bones while recovering Serrano-Arzola's body.

Sheriff's officials and the National Park Service are investigating the human remains and no additional information was available Tuesday.

Last month, a man died after plunging off a cliff into the surf at the Oregon coast while posing for photos.