Man arrested after scaling 61-story Salesforce Tower in San Francisco
A man was arrested Tuesday morning after he climbed the 61-story Salesforce Tower in San Francisco. The San Francisco Fire Department tweeted a picture of the man, who appeared to be high up the tower, the tallest in the Bay Area.
"This person is placing firefighters lives and the public's safety at risk," the department wrote, urging the public to avoid the area.
Witnesses on the ground and inside the building took dramatic video of the man as he scaled the 1,070-foot structure.
CBS San Francisco reported that shortly after 10:45 a.m., the man reached the top of the tower. A CBS San Francisco camera on top of the tower captured the arrest.
Located on 415 Mission Street, the headquarters of Salesforce is the nation's 17th tallest building and the second tallest west of the Mississippi River, the station reported.
