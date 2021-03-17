Man charged with terrorism after several devices go off in North Carolina and another is found in a church

Brevard, North Carolina — Authorities here charged a man with terrorism and possessing a weapon of mass destruction after "incendiary" devices were found at several buildings, including a church, on Sunday morning, reports CBS Spartanburg, South Carolina affiliate WSPA-TV. The one at the church was intact but the others had gone off, causing light damage, Brevard police said.

Officers were called to the First Baptist Church of Brevard around 10:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of an incendiary device on church grounds.

Officers searched the area and found multiple devices, which had detonated, at the Transylvania County Community Services Building and the American Legion Lodge.

Terry Lee Barham on March 16, 2021. Transylvania County (North Carolina) Jail / WSPA-tv

Terry Lee Barham, 64, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with three counts of terrorism, possession of a weapon of mass destruction, transportation of a weapon of mass destruction, manufacturing a weapon of mass destruction, malicious damage to a government building, attempted malicious damage to a government building, attempted malicious damage to a church, and attempted malicious damage to an occupied building.

Brevard Police said Barham was linked to the devices though the investigative efforts of their department along with the Transylvania County Sheriff's Office, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI and the ATF.

Barham was being held in the Transylvania County Jail on $280,000 bond.