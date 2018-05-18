By Crimesider Staff CBS/AP May 18, 2018, 12:49 PM

Man arrested in Texas transgender woman's strangulation death

Carla Patricia Flores-Pavon

Facebook via CBS DFW

DALLAS — A 24-year-old man has been charged with murder in the strangulation death of a Dallas transgender woman. Jimmy Eugene Johnson II was arrested near Huntsville, Texas. 

johnson.png

Jimmy Eugene Johnson III

CBS DFW

He was driving a car seen in surveillance video from the Dallas apartment complex where 26-year-old Carla Patricia Flores-Pavon was found dead on May 9.

A Dallas police statement issued Thursday says Johnson revealed that he had goods stolen from the woman's apartment. The police statement says there is presently no evidence of a hate crime.

CBS DFW reports that police said the motive in the case was robbery and that Pavon was not targeted for her "transgender lifestyle."

Deputy Chief Thomas Castro tells The Dallas Morning News that Johnson and Flores-Pavon had been engaging in online chats.

Johnson is confined to the Walker County Jail in Huntsville under $500,000 bond.

The Human Rights Campaign says 28 transgender Americans died in homicides in 2017 and 10 have died so far this year.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Featured in Crimesider

Popular