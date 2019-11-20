Man arrested after 7 human trafficking victims found in car during traffic stop, police say

A suspect has been taken into custody after cops found what they claim were seven victims of human trafficking during a traffic stop in North Carolina, CBS affiliate WBTV reports.

The incident began when troopers stopped a gray Toyota Sequoia traveling along I-85, WBTV reports. When officers looked inside the car, they discovered seven people who were later determined to be victims of human trafficking.

Cops also discovered methamphetamine and other illegal substances in the car.

The driver of the car fled the scene on foot, but was apprehended Tuesday evening. Edgar Ortiz, 37, is being transported to the Gaston County jail in connection with the case.