Man accused of riding horse on California freeway arrested for DUI

LONG BEACH, Calif. -- Authorities say a man accused of riding a horse on a freeway in Southern California was arrested for driving under the influence, CBS Los Angeles reports. The California Highway Patrol says Luis Perez of Placentia had a blood-alcohol level of more than double the legal limit when they allege he took his horse on the 91 Freeway.

Officers say the 29-year-old hoofed it into Bellflower where they arrested him.

Perez, according to police, failed a field sobriety test and was booked into jail.

The horse was unharmed and was back with Perez' mother.

Perez was being held in lieu of more than $50,000 bail.