Baltimore Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison struck in the leg by stray bullet

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison in 2020. Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison suffered a non-life-threatening injury when he was struck in the leg by a stray bullet on Sunday, the team announced Monday. Harrison, 23, was treated at a local hospital and has been in touch with team doctors, it said.

Harrison was attending a gathering in Cleveland, Ohio, when the shooting occurred, the Ravens said. Harrison grew up in Columbus and attended Walnut Ridge high school, which is about 15 minutes away from Ohio State's campus.

The Ravens (5-2) are currently on their bye week. It's unclear when Harrison will be able to return to the football field.

The Ravens selected Harrison in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft out of Ohio State University. He has played in every Baltimore Ravens game this season and has recorded 22 tackles.

The Ravens will return to action Sunday when they take on the Minnesota Vikings (3-4).