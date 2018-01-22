Major grass fires burn hundreds of acres in North Texas, prompting evacuations

FLOWER MOUND, Texas -- Crews are fighting a string of grass fires in North Texas that's now led to evacuations in some areas, CBS Dallas/Fort Worth reports. A major grass fire just east of Willow Park in Parker County has burned more than 200 acres and is growing.

The wind has been gusting at 30 to 35 miles per hour and troopers shut down Interstate 20 eastbound just past 1187 at 2:15 p.m. There have been no reports of injuries.

Several local schools were affected by the blaze. Walsh Elementary evacuated to Daniel Ninth Grade Campus and McCall Elementary evacuated to Aledo High School.

Grass fire burning along I-30 now. This is just before the merge with 20. pic.twitter.com/CFdOETZzLq — Jason Allen (@CBS11JasonAllen) January 22, 2018

Parker County Judge Mark Riley signed a disaster declaration that will allow for more resources to fight the fire. Multiple departments are fighting the fire in the area of Fox Hunt Trail.

Homes near Indian Camp Road and Ranch House Road are being evacuated according to Willow Park officials. The fire is moving east and is unpredictable.

First Baptist Church on Ranch House Road in Parker County is offering shelter to anyone evacuating due to the fire. Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a request for assistance on the wildfire in Parker County.

The first fire Monday was in Flower Mound, burning on the northeast corner of FM 1171 and Highway 377.

The fire department asked drivers to avoid the area because of the heavy smoke. The Flower Mound Fire Department was assisted by several agencies from across Denton County to contain the fire.

No homes or businesses were threatened and officials said they do not know what caused the fire.