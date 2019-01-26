Analysis: Blockbuster day in Washington deals blows to Trump

President Trump faced two major blows Friday as he agreed to end the government shutdown without getting funding for his border wall, hours after his former campaign adviser and longtime ally Roger Stone was arrested. The former campaign adviser is charged with seven counts, including five counts of false statements and witness tampering.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders dismissed the idea that Stone's indictment is related to the White House.

"This has nothing to do with the president and certainly nothing to do with the White House, this has something that has to do solely with that individual and not something that affects us here in this building," she said on CNN Friday.

White House dismisses Roger Stone arrest

But CBS News chief White House correspondent Major Garrett reports Stone's arrest still raises concerns because Stone has a long track record with Mr. Trump.

"He's known Mr. Trump for some 40 years and his actions now part of of a criminal indictment, raised yet again this question: Why so many people so close to this president are accused of lying about what they did on Mr. Trump's behalf?"

As for the shutdown, the president spent weeks claiming he wouldn't agree to a deal to reopen the government without funding for his proposed border wall.

"We have to have border security. You can't have it without a wall," Mr. Trump said Thursday.

By Friday, Mr. Trump backed a measure which would fund the government at current levels for three weeks, until Feb. 15, without money for the wall.

Federal systems including air traffic control, airport screenings and federal law enforcement were stressed to the breaking point. Major Garrett reports Senate Republicans were also losing patience.

"Six voted for the Democratic effort yesterday to reopen the government, a sign of GOP rebellion to come," Garrett said.

Now the question remains whether Congress and the White House can agree on a long term solution. Mr. Trump said he isn't ruling out a national emergency if they can't reach a deal in the next three weeks.