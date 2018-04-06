Maine mayor faces backlash over tweeted insult of Parkland shooting survivor

Waterville Mayor Nick Isgro is facing criticism and calls on him to resign over a tweet insulting a Parkland High School shooting survivor. The tweet, now deleted, said of Parkland student David Hogg, "Eat it, Hogg." A screenshot of the tweet showed that Isgro had retweeted a post that said Fox News was backing host Laura Ingraham, who as seen an advertiser exodus after she disparaged Hogg in a tweet of her own. The Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel first reported on Isgro's tweet.

A posting under the name "Waterville Republicans" showed the tweet and said said Hogg should be treated "with respect and decency" and demanded that Isgro apologize.

We are deeply disappointed in @nickisgro1's recent tweet about @davidhogg111. As #2A supporters, we don't agree with David's policy ideas, but he should be treated with respect and decency, especially given the terrible tragedy he endured. Mr. Mayor, apologize. #mepolitics pic.twitter.com/HzgS1Y3AvH — Waterville Republicans (@WatervilleMEGOP) April 3, 2018

The Morning Sentinel reported that the "Waterville Republicans" account is run by "Bob C.," who also said that he's behind other accounts trolling Maine Republicans.

Ingraham had tweeted that Hogg whined about being rejected by four colleges. As a result, 15 advertisers stopped running ads on her show.

Maine Democrats tweeted that Isgro "should be ashamed of his comment," adding that "to verbally attack a student who has survived the unimaginable is beyond the pale. These young people are courageous and inspiring, and we should be looking to them as examples — not lashing out at them for standing up for what they believe in."

The group called on Maine Republicans to condemn Isgro's remarks "instead of hiding from them," and to "urge Republicans across the state to stand up against this type of hatred and bigotry."

Isgro isn't the first Maine politician who has disparaged Parkland students, though. Last month, Leslie Gibson, who was running unopposed for a Maine state House seat, tweeted about Parkland shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez, "There is nothing about this skinhead lesbian that impresses me and there is nothing that she has to say unless your a frothing at the mouth moonbat." That tweet has since been deleted. Gibson also called Hogg "a bald faced liar" in a tweet. In response, Hogg called for someone to come forward and take on Gibson in the race.

Hey freinds in Maine! Who wants to run against this hate loving politician he's is running UNOPPOSED RUN AGAINST HIM I don't care what party JUST DO IT. https://t.co/vRR7p1ZHKf — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 14, 2018

A day later, Democrat Eryn Gilchrist filed papers to run against Gibson because she was "horrified and embarrassed" at the idea of Gibson representing her in the state legislature. Another Republican also entered the race, Thomas Martin, Jr. Subsequently, Gibson dropped out.