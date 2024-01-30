Yells for help lead to Maine man's rescue after boat overturns: "Lobstermen saved his life"

Lobstermen fishing off the coast of Maine helped rescue a man who had gone missing after his skiff overturned.

The man, who was not identified, was checking on property damage after recent storms, according to St. George Fire and Rescue. When he missed a check-in with family, first responders were alerted to his absence shortly before 5 p.m. on Sunday.

That missing check-in "saved his life," St. George Fire and Rescue said on social media.

Determining the man's location involved multiple parties. A citizen heard someone calling for help from a small island off the coast of Tenant's Harbor, a small town in the area. There are several small islands in the area. That citizen called in the incident, helping first responders figure out where to start their search.

Local lobstermen heard radio chatter from officials talking about the rescue and possible locations and decided to stay in the area in case they could help. One lobsterman spoke to an official and checked the location to see if the missing man was there.

"Our local lobstermen saved his life," St. George Fire and Rescue said, emphasizing how the combined efforts helped bring the man home safely.

More than two dozen first responders went to the island to rescue the man. Some first responders were shuttled off the island by a lobsterman, St. George Fire and Rescue said.

The man was taken back to Tenant's Harbor and transported to an area hospital, where he was treated for low body temperature, CBS affiliate WGME reported Monday.

"While tonight's outcome feels like a victory, we do not know at this time what the future holds for our patient. Please keep him and his family in your thoughts on his road to recovery," St. George Fire and Rescue said Sunday. There have been no further updates about the man's condition.

It was about 36 degrees and raining that day, according to the Weather Channel, with temperatures dropping to 29 degrees as night fell and the sun having already set when the man's family alerted first responders that he had not returned.