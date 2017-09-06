Madonna takes on FedEx in online spat

Even Madonna has to deal with delivery service headaches. The singer vented on social media on Tuesday and complained that FedEx would not release her package.

Madonna said on Twitter and Instagram that FedEx did not believe it was really her.

"When you've been arguing with fed-ex all week that you really are Madonna and they still won't release your package," she wrote. She also hashtagged the post with expletives, including "#b***himmadonna," and added a very unamused selfie.

But tweeting from her official account might have been the right move. FedEx Help's official Twitter account responded and said, "Hi, this is Julie. I would like to help. Please DM your delivery address, tracking & phone numbers."

Madonna's fans jokingly warned her from answering "Julie" in case she might be an overzealous fan.

Clearly, even the rich and famous aren't immune to delivery woes.