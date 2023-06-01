Madeleine McCann search near Portugal reservoir leads to "objects secured," but unclear if they're clues

Berlin — Investigators found objects in Portugal for clues on the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann, but it is unclear for now if they are linked to the case, German prosecutors said Thursday. McCann was three when she went missing from her family's holiday apartment in Praia da Luz in 2007 while her parents dined at a nearby tapas bar.

Police completed a three-day operation last Thursday at the Arade reservoir, around 30 miles from the Praia da Luz resort, the Brunswick prosecutor's office said.

"A number of objects were secured during the operation," it said. "These will be evaluated in the coming days and weeks. It is not yet possible to say whether any of the objects are indeed related to the Madeleine McCann case."

The search was conducted by Portugese police with the help of German and British colleagues.

German prosecutors in June 2020 revealed they were investigating a German man, Christian Brueckner and had "concrete evidence" he killed Madeleine.

In their statement on Thursday, the prosecutors said the investigations against the 46-year-old suspect are expected to "go on for some time."

Despite a huge international manhunt, no trace of McCann has been found and no one has been charged over her disappearance.

According to police, Brueckner lived in the Algarve region between 1995 and 2007, making a living doing odd jobs as well as burgling hotel rooms and holiday apartments. Brueckner has denied any involvement in McCann's disappearance. He's currently serving a seven-year prison sentence in Germany for a rape he committed in Portugal in 2005.

Portuguese weekly magazine Expresso has reported that he would regularly spend time near the reservoir outside the small inland town of Silves.

Police already combed the site in 2008 but divers found only animal remains, according to media reports.